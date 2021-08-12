Cancel
City of Manitowoc App - Available to Download!

manitowoc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Manitowoc's mobile app for iPhone and Android devices puts City services and information at your fingertips. The app features one-touch access to easily view Community News, Emergency Alerts, Calendars, and more! Just tap to go directly to Job Opportunities, Maps, Payments, and other key services available on our website.

www.manitowoc.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy