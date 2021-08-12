Atlanta Ballet Announces New Executive Director

Atlanta Ballet names former Chief Advancement Officer at American Film Institute Tom West as organization’s next leader. ATLANTA (August 12, 2021) – Following a five-month national search, Atlanta Ballet is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom West as the organization’s new Executive Director. West, who most recently served as Chief Advancement Officer at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California, was the undisputed choice of Atlanta Ballet's Search Committee, and the Board of Trustees unanimously adopted the committee's recommendation to hire West for this critical role. In a process led by Arts Consulting Group, Atlanta Ballet launched its search for a new executive director earlier this year after former Atlanta Ballet President & CEO Arturo Jacobus announced his impending retirement following a successful 12-year tenure. West is currently transitioning into the role and will fully assume the post by September 27, 2021.