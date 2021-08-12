Momentus Closes Business Combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Momentus Inc. ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has closed its business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp (“SRAC”), a special purpose acquisition company. Momentus’ securities are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 13, 2021 under the ticker symbols “MNTS” for Momentus Class A common stock and “MNTSW” for Momentus warrants.spaceref.com
