SpaceWERX Launch Next Thursday
On August 19 at 12:00 EST, SpaceWERX, the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) affiliated arm of AFWERX, will officially launch. Register today to attend! https://www.afwerx.af.mil/SpaceWERX.html. https://www.afrl.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2727417/spacewerx-launch-drives-afwerx-small-business-focus-on-universities-and-on-orbi/. About SpaceWERX. SpaceWERX is expanding the space industrial base by forming collaborative partnerships between the military’s operational experts and the top innovators in industry and...spaceref.com
