Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 12 August 2021

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 224 Issued at 2200Z on 12 Aug 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 11/2100Z to 12/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 1 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Multiple supernovas may have implanted our solar system with the seeds of planets

A wave of exploding stars may have provided the conditions required to build the solar system. New research probing a nearby star-forming region examines conditions that may have been similar to those found in the early solar system to try to solve the outstanding mystery of how radioactive elements essential to planet formation arrived in the environment around the sun. The new finding concludes that such particles are common in star-forming regions, suggesting that the processes that formed the solar system are readily available throughout the galaxy.
AstronomyCosmos

Radioactive elements in the early solar system

An international team of scientists have found new clues about the development of our solar system, after examining radioactive elements in another star-forming region of the galaxy. The study, which used observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex, has allowed the astronomers to conclude that nearby supernovas are the most likely source of these elements in our solar system.
Maui News

Comet discovered by Haleakala telescope may be visible in spring

A new comet that was discovered this summer by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope atop Haleakala may become bright enough for spectators to see as it nears Earth. The comet’s name is C/2021 O3 (PANSTARRS) and is about four times as far from the Earth as the sun. It...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
AstronomyUniverse Today

The First Images and Videos from the Double Venus Flyby

Two spacecraft made historic flybys of Venus last week, and both sent back sci-fi-type views of the mysterious, cloud-shrouded planet. The Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft both used Venus for gravity assists within 33 hours of each other, capturing unique imagery and data during their encounters. Solar Orbiter, a joint...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Did the Moon Ever Have a Magnetosphere?

In a few years, NASA will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era (1969-1972). As part of the Artemis Program, the long-term goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for a “sustained program of lunar exploration.” The opportunities this will present for lunar research are profound and will likely result in new discoveries about the formation and evolution of the Moon.
AstronomyHPCwire

LLNL Scientists Use WRF to Simulate Nuclear Cloud Rise

Aug. 16, 2021 — For decades, understanding the behavior of a nuclear mushroom cloud was done with careful analysis of observations made during the testing era. Old photos, outdated film and incomplete weather data made precise calculations difficult. Now, with results published in Atmospheric Environment, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are improving our understanding of nuclear cloud rise using a widely adopted and strongly validated weather modeling tool.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

A Particularly Intense Solar Storm Can Cripple Power Grids and Satellites

A particularly strong solar storm hasn't hit Earth in over 160 years, though one got dangerously close in 2012. Solar storms, which are triggered by intense bursts of activity on the Sun, can destroy satellites and destabilize electrical grids across vast swaths of the Earth. For example, a gigantic jet...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Phantom Space Acquires Micro Aerospace Solutions To Strengthen Its Spacecraft Technology & Vertical Market Integration

Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, today announced the successful acquisition of Micro Aerospace Solutions, a leader in space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets. The acquisition has further propelled Phantom towards its goal of democratizing space access by mass manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and space propulsion systems. This is the second in a series of acquisitions made by Phantom, the first being StratSpace in May 2021.
IndustrySpaceRef

US-Made Batteries Enhanced with Atomic Layer Deposition Enter Space

Forge Nano, a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, is proud to announce the successful launch of high-energy, Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter-2 rideshare mission on June 20, 2021. The Li-ion batteries, featuring Forge Nano Particle ALD (PALD) technology and Enersys Zero Volt™ technology, were integrated into Spire Global®, Inc.'s LEMUR-2 satellite. The batteries used 100 percent domestically sourced electrode materials from Pyrotek® and Forge Nano®.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Week Kicks Off with Spacewalk Preps, Cygnus Cargo Transfers

Two astronauts and two cosmonauts are gearing up for three spacewalks set to begin next week at the International Space Station. The Expedition 65 crew is also continuing to unpack a U.S. cargo craft in the middle of ongoing science and maintenance activities. The first spacewalk is planned to take...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Announces Date for SpaceX’s 23rd Cargo Resupply Mission

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

23rd SpaceX Commercial Resupply Mission to Launch Bone, Plant, and Materials Studies to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AstronomyUC Santa Cruz

Nearby star-forming region yields clues to the formation of our solar system

A region of active star formation in the constellation Ophiuchus is giving astronomers new insights into the conditions in which our own solar system was born. In particular, a new study of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex shows how our solar system may have become enriched with short-lived radioactive elements. Evidence...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Relativistic dust grains: a new subject of research with orbital fluorescence detectors

TUS (Tracking Ultraviolet Set-up) was the world's first orbital detector aimed at testing the principle of observing ultra-high energy cosmic rays (UHECRs) with a space-based fluorescence telescope. TUS was launched into orbit on 28th April 2016 as a part of the scientific payload of the Lomonosov satellite, and its mission continued for 1.5 years. During this time, its exposure reached $\sim1550$ km$^2$ sr yr for primary energy $\gtrsim400$ EeV, and a number of extensive air showers-like events were registered. The shape and kinematics of the signal in these events closely resembled those expected from UHECRs but amplitudes of the signal and some other features were in contradiction with this assumption. A detailed analysis of one of EAS-like events (TUS161003) revealed that a primary cosmic ray would need to have an energy $\gtrsim1$ ZeV in order to produce a light curve of the observed amplitude, which is incompatible with the cosmic ray spectrum obtained with ground-based experiments. More than this, the slant depth of the shower maximum be the signal produced by a cosmic particle, was estimated as $\lesssim500$ g/cm$^2$, which corresponds to cosmic rays around 1 PeV. We present a preliminary discussion of a hypothesis that the TUS161003 event and perhaps some other bright EAS-like events could be produced by relativistic dust grains, which were considered a possible component of the cosmic ray flux beyond the GZK cut-off some time ago.
PhysicsAPS physics

Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relation Bounds the Extent of Anomalous Diffusion

In a finite system driven out of equilibrium by a constant external force the thermodynamic uncertainty relation (TUR) bounds the variance of the conjugate current variable by the thermodynamic cost of maintaining the nonequilibrium stationary state. Here we highlight a new facet of the TUR by showing that it also bounds the timescale on which a finite system can exhibit anomalous kinetics. In particular, we demonstrate that the TUR bounds subdiffusion in a single file confined to a ring as well as a dragged Gaussian polymer chain even when detailed balance is satisfied. Conversely, the TUR bounds the onset of superdiffusion in the active comb model. Remarkably, the fluctuations in a comb model evolving from a steady state behave anomalously as soon as detailed balance is broken. Our work establishes a link between stochastic thermodynamics and the field of anomalous dynamics that will fertilize further investigations of thermodynamic consistency of anomalous diffusion models.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Thermal-to-nonthermal element abundances in different Galactic environments

The non-thermal source abundances of elements play a crucial role in the understanding of cosmic ray phenomena from a few GeV up to several tens of EeV. In this work a first systematic approach is presented that describes the change of the abundances from the thermal to the non-thermal state via non-linear diffusive shock acceleration by a temporally evolving shock. Hereby, not only time-dependent ionization states of elements contained in the ambient gas are considered, but also elements condensed on solid, charged dust grains, which not only can be injected into the acceleration process as well, but are from our findings even the dominant injection channel for most heavy elements. This generic parametrized model is then applied to the case of particle acceleration by supernova remnants in various ISM phases as well as Wolf-Rayet (WR) wind environments. We show that the overall low to medium energy cosmic ray distribution by WR explosions yield a significantly harder, which makes this contribution quite promising in order to explain the spectral hardening of the flux of certain elements, such as helium, observed by AMS-02 and other experiments at rigidities of about 1 TV, which would also be an important test for the potential role of WR-progenitor supernovae as the sources of Galactic cosmic rays around the second knee.

