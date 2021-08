The Eisemann Center will be the site of “Inclusion is Magical” Sept. 9-11, an event that will bring awareness to the opportunities and capabilities of those on the autism spectrum. Scheduled activities include an art exhibit, a sensory inclusive magic show and a day-long “hack-a-thon” that will bring together working professionals including therapists, technology company leaders, human resources professionals, people with autism and their families. A trained team will lead participants through a brainstorming process where they will discuss problems facing the autistic community and come up with initiatives to better serve this population. If you are in the human resources, technology or therapy industries, we need your help to participate in the hack-a-thon.