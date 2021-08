Pit Bulls are declared presumptively dangerous in Marshfield and I am somewhat to blame. I recall the city made this declaration due to the information available at the time (2017). Law officers were frequently confronting pit bulls at homes in a bad way, probably because the animal has a reputation that makes it attractive to some who engage in illegal activity and who encourage its aggressive nature. Over a two-year period, there were six Dangerous Dog hearings and all of them involved a pit bull as the aggressor. At the time, over 900 communities had placed a ban on pit bulls. The second highest number of bans was on the rottweiler and was only 63 communities. There was information presented to justify a ban, and there was information presented to argue against a ban. The public was given considerable opportunity for input and the board held lengthy discussion. In the end there were two aldermen in favor of an all-out ban, one supporting some action, and one supporting no action. Today’s law is based on a bill I wrote to bring a compromise.