It was 57 years ago today (August 13th, 1964) that the Supremes recorded “Baby Love.” The song, which was their follow-up to their first Number One hit, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was also written and produced by Motown's legendary hit-making team of Holland-Dozier-Holland. On Halloween of 1964, “Baby Love” knocked Manfred Mann's “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” out from the Number One spot and went on to top the charts for four straight weeks.