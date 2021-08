Finneas has announced his forthcoming debut album, ‘Optimist’ set for release on October 15. The LP will feature 13 tracks, including his newly released single “A Concert Six Months From Now” along with its accompanying music video. The acoustic track discusses the feelings the come with heartbreak, being an “optimist” on the future that could have been. Its visual takes place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, which is fitting with the lyrics from the first verse, where Finneas discusses having concert tickets to his former lover’s favorite band. Finneas is seen roaming the empty venue while singing the song. Check it out below.