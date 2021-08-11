Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Got $5.4 Million Viewers For Second ‘DONDA’ Listening Event

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West reportedly got 5.4 million viewers on Apple Music for his second DONDA listening event. He racked up 3.3 million viewers for his initial DONDA listening event. Meanwhile, Ye also made $7 million in revenue from in person sales of DONDA merchandise. Meanwhile, the event provided COVID-19 vaccinations for...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donda#Kanye West Got#Donda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicComplex

Lil Nas X Talks ‘Out-of-Body’ Experience in Studio With Kanye West, Giving Nicki Minaj Space, and BET Awards Kiss

Following the arrival of his new Kanye West-assisted track “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X has linked up with Complex News’ Speedy Morman for a new interview. X has continued to dominate the charts this year, and his wild video proves he won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Whether it’s his infamous “Satan shoes” or triggering conservatives with the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” video, Lil Nas X has stayed in the headlines for most of 2021. In his chat for 360 With Speedy Morman, X spoke about what it was like to come out in 2019, Drake inspiring him, working with Kanye, and why he wants to give Nicki Minaj space.
CelebritiesVulture

Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on Donda

In their first collaboration since Jay-Z’s underwhelming cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” back in 2016, The Throne has reunited on Kanye West’s latest album, Donda. The album, live-streamed on Thursday night from a listening event in Atlanta, closes with the Jay-Z feature. “I’ll be honest, we all liars,” West warns on the pre-chorus, before Jay-Z reveals, “This might be the return of the throne.” The pair, who have been feuding for a while now, appear to have made amends — maybe even as late as today, as Young Guru revealed on Twitter. “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm,” he tweeted, and Jay was likely not the only last-minute addition to the project. This is just the latest in a series of Donda-related surprises, which also included Lil Durk stating and then retracting that he missed his chance to feature on the album. Listen to The Throne reunion below.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Kanye West & Drake Are Allegedly “Friends Now”

Kanye West and Drake have apparently mended their longstanding beef, per Karen Civil. Back in 2018, Drake and Pusha T began their infamous rap beef, where the Good Music rapper dissed Drake on his album’s outro, “Infrared.” The album was one of five albums exclusively produced by West during his Wyoming sessions.
Electionshypebeast.com

Mike Dean Reveals Why Kanye Was on the Phone During 'DONDA' Launch Event

Those in attendance and tuning into the livestream for Kanye West‘s recent DONDA Launch event may have noticed that during the middle of the display, ‘Ye was seen emotionally speaking to someone on the phone. Despite many thinking it was just part of the event, famed producer, audio engineer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean revealed what the phone call was all about.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian’s Photos From Second Donda Listening Party Show Her Incognito Outfit And Kanye West Spending Time With Their Kids

The buildup to Kanye West’s Donda album release is getting weirder by the second. There's been not one but two listening parties – with a lot of cryptic visuals and lyrics to boot. (Still no album, though.) Not to mention, West also reactivated his Instagram account – with even more cryptic clues. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is seemingly doing her part to add to all the mystique – in the way she knows best – by posting a ton of pics that include a show-stopping incognito outfit and family time with West.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Kanye West Soars Toward the Heavens - Literally - During Second 'Donda' Album-Listening Event

If one thing has been confirmed and reconfirmed in the past month’s drama around Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it’s that punctuality is not his strong suit. The album — a tribute to West’s beloved mother, who died suddenly in 2007 — was first announced in July of 2020, then revived last month before a listening event was held on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and was scheduled to be followed by the album’s release later that night. As he has done several times in the past, West pulled back the album release, essentially set up shop in the stadium, and then scheduled another listening event there for Thursday night, again to be follow by the album. At the time of this article’s publication, the album still has not been released, but West did premier a dramatically overhauled version of the album on Thursday night, with a new feature from the Weeknd — among many other guest appearances.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix From Streaming Services

Kanye West has apparently removed a remix of his song “Nah Nah Nah” featuring DaBaby from streaming services. The remix, which was released last year and also featured 2Chainz, was disappeared from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal over the weekend and was first reported by HotNewHipHop. DaBaby is entering a third week of negative reaction to homophobic comments he made onstage at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on the weekend of July 23. He has seen most of his live appearances canceled and been publicly criticized by the LGBTQ organization GLAAD and artists ranging from Elton John to former collaborator Dua...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Matching Black Balenciaga Looks to 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Style going strong! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have split in February, but they’re still coordinating their clothing choices — and fans are taking notice. Not only did they both rock matching red ensembles ensembles to the first Donda listening last month, but they did the whole matchy-matchy thing once again for the second Donda listening on Thursday, August 5.
MusicVice

Kanye West's producer Mike Dean has apparently pulled out of DONDA

Kanye West’s frequent collaborator Mike Dean has apparently pulled out of the DONDA recording sessions after several successive weeks of delays. Initially supposed to drop after its first listening party on July 21, Kanye’s tenth album has yet to appear. Both Ye and his producer - who have collaborated together...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to a Snippet of Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s New Song “Glory”

Kanye West and Dr. Dre have shared a snippet of their new collaboration “Glory.” The track soundtracks a newly released advertisement for Beats by Dre headphones, titled “Run to Glory.” Like a previous video spot that featured the song “No Child Left Behind,” which was released in July, this one also stars Olympic athlete Sha'Carri Richardson. Watch it below.
Celebritiesmanofmany.com

Kanye West Just Levitated Above Mercedes Benz Stadium During Second DONDA Listening Party

The DONDA rollout has already made its mark as one of the strangest in music history, but what did we really expect from legendary eccentric Kanye West. In another crazy turn of events, we just watched Kanye perform the second iteration of his upcoming studio album DONDA, with a wild performance from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Available on Apple Music, the event was something to behold, with Kanye performing in a head to toe Balenciaga outfit that resembled something of a Louboutin Spike Shoe. He then went on to do push-ups, and take a nap before finishing by levitating above the stadium.
foxbangor.com

Kanye West Fan Tackled by Security at ‘Donda’ Event, Tried to Rush Stage

A Kanye West fan tried to join the show during the rapper’s second “Donda” listening event … but got taken down by security before he got too close. About midway through Ye’s performance Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — his second in as many weeks — a man dressed in orange breached security in the stands and made a break for the stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy