Paul McCartney Lets Fan Choose Monthly Spotify List

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney has just uploaded a new 11-song Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site — and has let the fans choose the songs for August. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme, and this time polled the die-hard Wings and solo era aficionados for their favorite tracks.

