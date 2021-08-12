The NC Real Estate School Review
As the name suggests, the NC Real Estate School offers real estate courses in North Carolina. It’s an online school and only offers classes in one state. The school caters to different learning styles with live classes meant to emulate the feel and schedule of being in a classroom and self-paced classes for those who want to start and stop them whenever they please. The website has a frequently asked questions section and some information on getting your license in North Carolina as well as information on The Real Estate Commission. Student resources aren’t nearly as robust as with other real estate schools and there isn’t a career hub or an online chat option.www.investopedia.com
