Welcome New Teachers to Wilson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince spring, the district has hired 51 new teachers. While some new staff members replaced teachers who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, others are part of the district's Be The Best initiative. Recommendations under this initiative include adding staff to reduce class sizes and support the individualized learning needs of students in areas such as Title I reading, English Language Learner, K-8 music, English language arts, special education, and guidance.

EducationEast Texas News

COCISD welcomes new administrators

COLDSPRING — The Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD School Board met the districts newest administrators at its regular meeting on July 26. Dr. Terra Smith is the new COCISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Smith has served as a high school social studies teacher, dean of instruction, a secondary assistant principal, an associate principal, a middle school principal, and a central office administrator within the Houston area.
Fluvanna County, VAfluvannareview.com

New superintendent, new teachers, new school year

Even though students aren’t due back until Aug. 11, school started for new staff Monday (Aug. 2). More than 40 attended first day orientation at the Fluvanna County High School. They met new Superintendent Peter Gretz and many Fluvanna leaders. While they ate lunch, Executive Director of Human Resources, Operations...
Chambers County, ALValley Times-News

CCSD holds new teacher orientation

LAFAYETTE – A total of 36 new teachers in the Chambers County School District attended an orientation meeting Monday to receive information they will need in the performance of their new positions. The annual session is normally conducted at the Cotton Duck, next to Lafayette Lanier Elementary School, however, due to current construction in that vicinity, the location was changed to the Victory Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

SPHS welcomes new principal

New South Park High School Principal Kevin Sellers boasts an impressive resume as an academic administrator in a career that spans three decades. Sellers also offers an ambitious, all-encompassing vision for SPHS that reflects his wealth of personal experiences in his field. All of the new principal’s career experiences and...
Educationwaukeeschools.org

Welcome to a New School Year!

I hope this note finds you excited about the 2021-22 school year. A new year always brings new opportunities for our students. The students attending Northwest High School have the fortunate opportunity to learn in a new environment, and the district has also enhanced the environments at several existing elementary and secondary buildings. Construction is constant in our district, but it allows us to better serve an ever-growing student population.
New Castle, PAPosted by
New Castle News

New Castle board hires teachers

Five newly assigned teachers will report to their permanent classrooms in the New Castle Area School District for the 2021-22 school year when classes resume Aug. 30. Additionally, a new teacher will take the helm for the district-run cyber school. The school board voted 8-0-1 to approve the positions. Newly...
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

New English Teacher Joins FPS

Brooklyn Stara is the latest educator to join Fairbury Public Schools. Her hiring was approved at a meeting of the School Board the evening of Monday, August 9. Stara will begin with FPS in January, in the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, as a High school English teacher.
EducationDenver Post

Walnut Hills teachers prepare to welcome back students

The halls of Walnut Hills Elementary School were mostly silent on Thursday morning. Isolated groups of teachers and staff navigated the building – some were busy putting up last-minute posters and decorations on hallway bulletin boards, and others were focused on preparing individual classrooms and workrooms. Despite their noticeable excitement, the school still boasted the quiet feel of summer vacation.
Edgewater, COedgewaterecho.com

Let’s Show Some Love: Welcome Back Teachers and Staff

Teachers, school leaders and staff have shown amazing perseverance in continuing to educate the next generation through the pandemic. As they head back to school this August, we are raising funds to provide an amazing welcome back experience with delicious meals, swag and other fun goodies as they reenter their schools.
Bullhead City, AZthebee.news

BCSD RECRUITING SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

The Bullhead City School District is looking for local individuals interested in working as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, which just started. Substitute teachers are able to make their own schedules while filling Pre-K through eighth grade classroom positions. All substitutes are employed by Educational Services Inc. (ESI),...
Horry County, SCwpde.com

'Back to normal:' Carolina Forest Elementary teachers, staff prepare to welcome students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classrooms are coming together at Carolina Forest Elementary School with the hopes to welcome students back to a wonderland. A land where there are no plexiglass barriers and not every student's face is covered with a mask. Originally, the plan was to play off of the shields and theme the school 'through the looking glass' but Principal Dennis Devorick said it was a welcomed change.
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

Teachers in Wilson County paid more than state minimum

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District teachers are being paid more than the minimum average salary of educators statewide. According to John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, the state minimum salary for a first-year teacher with no experience is $38,000. That amount is set by the State Board of Education, according to Dunn.

