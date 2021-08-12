Hospitalization rate a concern for SMH

Sheridan County has added another 17 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total for the county to 2,697 since the pandemic began. The Wyoming Department of Health accepts the PCR tests as the gold standard for the testing process. Through PCR testing it has been determined that in Sheridan County 70 cases of COVID-19 are active in the community. Through the use of Antigen tests it has been determined that another 28 cases of the virus are probable within the county.