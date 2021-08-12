Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, WY

Hospitalization rate a concern for SMH

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheridan County has added another 17 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total for the county to 2,697 since the pandemic began. The Wyoming Department of Health accepts the PCR tests as the gold standard for the testing process. Through PCR testing it has been determined that in Sheridan County 70 cases of COVID-19 are active in the community. Through the use of Antigen tests it has been determined that another 28 cases of the virus are probable within the county.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan County, WY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smh#Hospitalization#Pcr Testing#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Food stamp benefits get permanent boost thanks to Biden administration

Millions of Americans who struggle to get food on the table will soon receive new assistance thanks to a historic increase in funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a reevaluation to its Thrifty Food Plan, marking the first major update in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities for low-income families.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's national security adviser defends chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

(CNN) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday defended the US' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling reporters that President Joe Biden "is taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan." During Tuesday's White House press briefing, Sullivan argued that "when you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy