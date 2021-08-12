Lift station, force main to address University Drive flooding

Together, a lift station and force main will end repeated sanitary sewer overflows near the intersection of University Drive and Rosedale Street. How that will be accomplished is the topic of an upcoming virtual community meeting for the Clear Fork Lift Station and Force Main improvement project.

Join in the discussion at 6 p.m. April 23 on WebEx. The meeting number is 182 415 3309; the password is 100996. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

This project is in Council District 9 and impacts the Fort Worth Downtown Neighborhood Alliance and the West 7th Neighborhood Alliance.

To learn more, contact Leon Wilson by email at 817-392-2387.

View a map.(PDF, 2MB)

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.