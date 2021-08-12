Coming Sept. 5: A Better Connection for Trinity Metro customers

Trinity Metro will roll out its newly redesigned bus system with more frequency, extended hours and better customer options on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Known as A Better Connection, the redesign will offer customers more direct routes that reach their destination without having to go through downtown.

“We have been developing this plan for the last year or so by analyzing our routes and gathering public input about the greatest needs,” said Wayne Gensler, vice president and chief operating officer for bus and paratransit. “These changes will provide more service options and easier access for our customers – and all without any increase to our operating budget.”

Throughout the planning process, Trinity Metro invited the public to provide feedback on transit options. The scenario that generated the most interest was a “walk more, wait less” option that would provide more frequent service to more customers.

A Better Connection will offer seven routes with service to neighborhoods that did not have service. These routes mean new access for 27,400 people in 8,500 households. They will be within 1/4-mile of a bus route as will 3,600 jobs. Additionally, 17 schools will have access within 1/4-mile.

A Better Connection highlights

Increased frequency

Route 4 East Rosedale and Route 6 Eighth Avenue/McCart will increase service to every 15 minutes.

Within 1/4-mile of high-frequency transit:

44,500 more people in 15,100 more households.

25,100 more jobs.

Seven hospitals, 40 schools and one college campus.

More Sunday service

Seven route segments with new Sunday service.

Serving 25,600 more people in 9,300 more households.

Providing access to 9,600 more jobs.

Serving four hospitals and one college campus.

Later service (until between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)

12 route segments with later service.

Serving 27,400 more people in 23,100 more households.

Providing access to 23,100 more jobs.

Serving four hospitals and two colleges.

Streamlined services

Better crosstown connectivity with 14 routes combined into eight longer routes.

Another 13 routes adjusted for faster and more direct service.

Overall, eight fewer routes because of system simplification.

Photo: The bus system redesign will provide more service options and easier access for Trinity Metro customers.

