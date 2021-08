More than 100 residents joined the virtual Voorhees Township Committee meeting on Aug. 9 for a public hearing on the municipality’s marijuana ordinance. Though the measure to allow cannabis sales was approved 3 to 1 — with Deputy Mayor Michelle Nocito abstaining — it was not without a lengthy session where at least 25 residents voiced their concerns about it. Most were in support of the ordinance, but a majority disagreed with its stipulation that all classes of cannabis business (cultivator, manufacturer, wholesale, distribution, retailer and delivery) would be permitted along Route 73.