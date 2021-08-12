Cancel
Cancer

Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, The CLEAR Trial Journal Club - Christopher Wallis & Zachary Klaassen

 5 days ago

At the 2021 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium, Dr Robert Motzer and colleagues presented the results of the CLEAR study examining first-line lenvatinib and everolimus or lenvatinib and pembrolizumab versus sunitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and concurrent with the presentation, CLEAR was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In this UroToday Journal Club, Christopher Wallis and Zachary Klaassen discuss this publication.

