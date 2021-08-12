Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, The CLEAR Trial Journal Club - Christopher Wallis & Zachary Klaassen

The combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in the CLEAR trial was found to significantly improve progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and objective response rate (ORR) as first-line therapy for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CLEAR was a large randomized Phase 3 trial comparing lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab versus lenvatinib with everolimus versus sunitinib. The primary analysis, showing that lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab had a marked improvement in overall survival with an improvement in response rate was presented earlier this year at the 2021 GU ASCO meeting and in this conversation Drs. Bradley McGregor and Rana McKay discuss the updated analysis as well as the health-related quality-of-life (HRQoL) data that was presented at the 2021 ASCO meeting. Two different analyses were performed: (1) longitudinal change from baseline and (2) time to deterioration. The longitudinal change from baseline was assessed using a mixed model analysis. Dr. McGregor highlights the findings here in this discussion which supports lenvatinib/pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment option for advanced RCC.