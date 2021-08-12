It's time for August Fest in Belgrade! (VIDEO)

July 29 through August 4, 1951: Sullivan’s total population in 1950 was 5,423. In 1950 according to final U.S. census figures show Terre Haute remained the state’s 7th largest city with 64,214 residents ... A Sullivan County square dance team made up of Mr. and Mrs. Med Anderson, Mr. and Mrs. Mason Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. George Power and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Springer won top honors in a recent contest at Switz City ... Little Nancy Kay Worrell, was injured Monday morning and later died after she was struck by a Highland Dairy milk truck driven by Charles McDaniel of R1 Shelburn. He backed out of a driveway as she chased a kitten. She and her mother were staying in Farmersburg at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Taltas, while her husband is in the Army overseas ... Wayne Wolfe of Carlisle was second in the feature race at the Sullivan County Speedway Saturday night. Garland Skinner of Sullivan won a 10-lap heat, as did Oaktown’s Bill Cardinal ... 73-year-old former U.S. Senator Oscar Bland, a native of Linton, is near death in Washington D.C. ... The dream of the board of directors and management of the Sullivan County REMC has come true, as the co-op has occupied its new offices at 112 N. Main St., a modern one-story brick building of 8,000 sq. ft. with eight offices, a 100 ft. two-way radio tower and a garage for their trucks. The REMC’s 20 employees serve 3,390 customers on 775 miles of transmission lines. Board members are Dewey Barnett, president, Arla Lester, Paul Phillips, Guy Wolfe, John P. Curry, Dean Drake, Ralph Brown, Roy Lund and William Ring. Charles Collins is the general manager ... The South Viet Nam Governor, commanding French Army General Charles Chanson and several officers were killed yesterday by a Communist “death volunteer” ... Sod waterway construction demonstrations will be held next month on the Ed Gasaway farm in Curry Township operated by Raymond Barcus ... Mrs. Paul Kelly of South Bend and formerly of Sullivan has been elected national president of the Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority ... Bill Chowning will be ordained to the Christian ministry Thursday night in the fourth ordination service at the Christian Church ... Betty Powell of Hymera has attained “All-American” status through membership in the 1951 National Intercollegiate Band organized at Indiana University ... All the commotion this afternoon was the staff of the Times –– Leola, Thelma, Norma, Mary Lou, Bee, Katherine, Hobe and Bill –– having a little surprise party to celebrate the August 2 birthday of Sally Organ, who is now 18 and has been working in the front office this week. Woodise cooperated by bringing down the cake and Cokes and playing “Happy Birthday to You” over the loudspeakers at his nearby restaurant ... Trustee Gerald Usrey today announced the hiring of S. Boyd Todd, 45, as new school superintendent for Cass Township and Union High School. He first taught at Fairbanks in 1927 and coached under Milton Drake, trustee at the time ... New officers of Sullivan County Rural Youth Club are Allen Brodie, president and Louise Scott, Barbara Osborne, Lucille Huff, Donetta Elembaugh and Tom Jennings ... A benefit game for the Linton Glenburn Rest Haven is scheduled tonight between the Little Betty mine team and the Linton squad ...