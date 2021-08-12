Cancel
Kandiyohi County, MN

(VIDEO) Kandiyohi County Fair is off and running

By Randy Olson
bonanzavalleyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar is off to a terrific start, running from August 11 through Saturday night, August 14 along Foot Lake in Willmar. Their opening day on Wednesday, August 11 was one of their best in recent memory, according to county fair board chairman Darrell Fostervold. Turnout for the bull riding event was outstanding, and the fairway was very busy well past sunset. Gig Noonan provided live music on the free stage.

www.bonanzavalleyvoice.com

