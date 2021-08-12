Need to Read: August 12-13

‘The Unfinished Garden’ by Barbara Claypole White. James Nealy is a successful software developer, but his private life is not nearly as successful. Plagued by irrational fears and overwhelming compulsions, James hopes that channeling his energies into a garden will help quiet his anxieties. Nursery owner Tilly Silverberg may be just the answer he has been looking for … but HER answer is a resounding “no.” Tilly has enough on her plate right now and more coming when a family emergency in England calls her home. James did not become successful by giving up. When he follows Tilly to England, will she change her answer?