Enfield, NC

Faith: Aug. 12-13

Roanoke Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENFIELD — Church school will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at Greater Saints Chapel Baptist Church, 5411 Ringwood Road. The deacons will serve as the teachers. A drive-up homecoming service will follow at 11 a.m. with the theme “Love One Another,” John 13:34. Colors are navy blue, baby blue and white. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kerry Hawkins, one of nine children born in Warren County, to the late Deacon Loyd and Bertha Hawkins. Kerry graduated from Warren County at John Graham Senior High School. He served 15 years in the United States Army. He continued his education at Durham Technical College. Presently he resides in Rougemont with his wife, Paula, and daughter, Kayla. He served as a deacon at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Apex for 11 years. During this time he was mentored, licensed and preached his initial sermon in April 2009, under the tutelage of the late Rev. Marcus V. Ingram. He served as an associate minister until he was called to pastor.

