B-B-E zip codes post the number THREE

This week the Belgrade, Brooten and Elrosa zip codes posted the number three. In the August 12, 2021 Minnesota Department of Health report posted two new COVID-19 cases in the Belgrade zip code, which is their first new COVID cases since June 17, almost two months ago. In Brooten, the 56316 zip code posted a "one" for the second week in a row after going from May 20 to July 29 with zero new COVID-19 cases. This makes four total new COVID-19 cases in the B-B-E zip code areas dating back to June 17, 2021 in a population of about 4,300 men, women and children.