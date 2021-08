Amos Lee has returned with "Worry No More," his first new release of the year which masterfully utilizes his "soulful voice and empathetic lyrics" (NPR Music). "Worry No More" finds Amos candidly reflecting on his own mental health, his response to an ever-present feeling that no matter how much he accomplishes, as he puts it, “for most of my life I’ve walked into rooms thinking, ‘I don’t belong here.'" "Worry No More," however, is the feeling of finding "beauty in the broken lines," pushing past the anxiety and isolation and despair to find one moment of peace. Though written before the pandemic, it's a true modern day mantra for these challenging times.