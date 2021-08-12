Cancel
Comedy Dynamics To Release Ross Browne’s New Stand-Up Special, Ja Know What I Mean?

 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA – Comedy Dynamics is pleased to announce they’ve partnered with Irish comedian Ross Browne to release his new stand-up comedy special, Ja Know What I Mean? through the Los Angeles-based diversified media company’s hybrid distribution system consisting of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock, Dish, Spectrum, Google Play, Vimeo, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more on August 17, 2021.

