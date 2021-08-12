Marcus Atom Shares Audiotree Live Performance

Lorde has released a performance of “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” recorded with Jack Antonoff on the rooftop of Electric Lady Studios in New York City. You might call this rendition of the song an “acoustic” version — although, since “Stoned at the Nail Salon” is basically an acoustic version as is, this performance sounds pretty close to the album cut. Lorde sings the contemplative track surrounded by lush tropical plants, while Antonoff accompanies her on electric guitar. It’s an all-around chill summer mood. “Stoned at the Nail Salon” will appear on Lorde’s upcoming third album Solar Power, out August 20th and featuring contributions from Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and more. The singer released the song as a single last month and dropped the album’s title track back in June. She’ll be promoting the follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama with a world tour, with the North American leg set to kick off April 3rd, 2022 at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, and wrap May 7th at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. Elsewhere, Lorde recently appeared on a day-drinking segment of Late Night With Seth Meyers and demolished a plate of fiery chicken wings while speaking eloquently about her music on Hot Ones.