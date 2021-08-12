Cancel
Marcus Atom Shares Audiotree Live Performance

 5 days ago

Today, Marcus Atom — the Chicago-based session drummer who emerged as a vocal powerhouse after featuring on Gorillaz album Humanz — shares an Audiotree Live performance showcasing tracks from his upcoming solo debut, Love vs. War (out September 24). Atom’s alternately velvety and husky tenor shines atop the snapping percussion and delirious funk of his backing band. Equal parts Boyz II Men, Anderson .Paak, and Sampha, the set heralds the arrival of a fully-formed artistic vision.

