Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Go First inducts 49th Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo First (formerly known as Goair) has inducted the 49th Airbus A320neo into its fleet. Go First inducted two Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet in the first week of May 2021. The airline has placed orders for delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its growth plan....

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#Aircraft#Operational Efficiency#Ulcc#Capa Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines: 1 Of 3 Passenger Boeing 717 Operators

Following the retirement of Volotea’s Boeing 717s earlier this year, Delta is one of only three remaining passenger users of the aircraft worldwide. We explore how the carrier uses the aircraft and reveal its significant focus on Atlanta and shorter-than-ever routes. Delta’s Boeing 717s. Delta opportunistically acquired the Boeing 717...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 Rejects Takeoff When Cleared On Taxiway

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 flying from Newark, New Jersey to Istanbul, Turkey, rejected takeoff after the plane’s crew members were advised that they were on Newark’s taxiway P. This incident occurred on flight TK30, which departed just after midnight on Saturday, August 7th. Transatlantic mission. The A330 was given...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Alaska Airlines’ Embraer E175s

Alaska Airlines’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Horizon Air, and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines fly the Embraer E175. The aircraft, flying mostly regional routes and select longer and thinner routes, are the predominant regional jet that flies under the Alaska banner. Here’s an inside look at the aircraft and where to sit. Inside...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ampaire demonstrates first hybrid electric aircraft in Scotland

KIRKWALL, SCOTLAND – Ampaire celebrates the first hybrid electric flights in Scotland today, crossing the Pentland Firth from Kirkwall Airport (KOI) on the Orkney Isles to regional airport Wick John O’Groats Airport (WIC) in the north of mainland Scotland. This milestone marks the first set of demonstration flights in the UK.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Which Airlines Could Order The New Airbus A350 Freighter?

Airbus announced a freight version of the A350 family at the end of last month, prompting significant excitement among the airline industry. The decision to push on with such a product came after extensive pressure from airlines looking to diversify their cargo operations. But which airlines might order this exciting new freighter? Let’s take a look.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

UAV Factory Announces Release of the Penguin C Mk2 VTOL UAS

UAV Factory LLC, a global leader in the tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) technology, proudly announces the release of its production-ready Penguin C Mk2 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) long-endurance aircraft. Building upon the operationally proven and reliable catapult- launched Penguin C UAS, the Penguin C Mk2 VTOL platform is a complete, turnkey solution that provides unmatched endurance and performance. The Penguin C Mk2 VTOL’s precision vertical takeoff and landing capability is ideally suited to support missions in more restrictive environments.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Swiss Airline Helvetic Finishes Its Embraer Fleet Replacement

Helvetic Airways has completed its ambitious fleet renewal project, with the final E195-E2 touching down in Switzerland on Sunday. The airline is currently the largest operator of the next generation Embraer jet, with eight E190-E2s and four E195-E2s in its fleet. The final E195-E2 has landed. Helvetic Airways achieved a...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Chair Will Replace Its Written Off Airbus A319 With An A320

Swiss carrier Chair Airlines is set to undergo a minor fleet renewal by replacing an aircraft that was written off during maintenance. An Airbus A320 will take the place of the terminally damaged A319, which bore the registration HB-JOH. The new aircraft will be the largest Airbus plane in Chair’s fleet, with space for 180 passengers onboard.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

ADAC Luftrettung takes delivery of its first two five-bladed H145s

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 31 seconds. ADAC Luftrettung, one of Europe’s biggest Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) operators, has taken delivery of its first two five-bladed H145s. Furthermore, the German HEMS operator will upgrade its current fleet of 14 four-bladed H145s to the five-bladed rotor system. “By investing in...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Could Africa Be The Perfect Market For Electric Aircraft?

One of the hottest topics in the aviation industry in the last few months has been electric aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers and airlines have been placing their bets on a variety of different technologies and opportunities. This includes electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) and electric aircraft that look like turboprops. However, there have traditionally been more questions than answers with these technologies, and the technology is still in its infancy. Yet, there could be one market where electric aircraft could be the perfect test ground: Africa.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Bangkok Quadjets: The Story Of Thai Airways’ Airbus A340s

Thai Airways operated a small fleet of Airbus A340s into the mid-2010s. These aircraft came from two different variants of the European manufacturing juggernaut’s single-decker four-engine family, namely the -500 and the -600. Let’s take a closer look at Thai Airways’ relationship with its A340s, and what happened to them after leaving the carrier.
Worldairwaysmag.com

Chile’s SKY Presents its First Airbus A321neo

MIAMI – Chilean-based low-cost airline SKY (H2), formerly known as SKY Airline, presented in the cold and murky morning of August 12 its first Airbus A321-251nx at its maintenance base located inside Arturo Merino Benitez Airport (SCL). The type is the first A321neo, registered CC-DCA, c/n 10532, to operate in...
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Sun Air adds two jets to its fleet

A private jet charter business based at Camarillo Airport has added two new airplanes to its charter fleet, and a third should arrive soon. A 14-passenger Gulfstream G550 and a 12-passenger Bombardier Global Express were recently delivered to Sun Air Jets. Company officials say an Embraer Lineage, a 19-passenger plane,...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Airbus video lifts the lid on air show flight displays

Anyone with even a mild interest in flying machines is going to have plenty of fun at an air show. Besides the entertaining flight displays that run through the day, you also can get lost in the vast exhibition spaces where aerospace giants show off new products and technologies alongside niche aircraft designs from emerging companies.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
gatechecked

Airbus Shows Off First Air Belgium A330neo

Air Belgium’s first A330neo has rolled out of Airbus’ paint shop in Toulouse, bearing its familiar red, yellow and black body stripes. “We are glad that Air Belgium recognises the productivity and flexibility advantages of the A330neo, setting it up as the best-in-class and most cost-effective aircraft for the airline’s long-haul network. Thanks to a maximum range of 8,150 nautical miles and a 25 % fuel reduction and lower CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, the A330neo is the ideal fit for airlines to overcome the crisis and meet the demand of passengers eager to fly again. For this reason, the A330 Family is the world’s most popular wide-body aircraft, with 1,500 A330s delivered, and has been the most used long-haul aircraft during the pandemic,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Comments / 0

Community Policy