New Zealand’s borders to remain closed until 2022
The New Zealand government has set out its plans “to reconnect New Zealanders to the world”, but its borders will remain largely closed until the new year. The administration said that it would use the second half of 2021 “to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel”.www.businesstraveller.com
