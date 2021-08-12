Spicejet passengers can now book airport transfers mid-air on Spicescreen
Spicejet passengers can now book cabs on the airline’s inflight entertainment platform, Spicescreen, while being on board the flight. Once the passenger books a cab on Spicescreen, they will get the cab booking OTP message via SMS, Whatsapp, and automated inbound call confirmation on their mobile phone on arrival. It will also enable customers the flexibility to pay via any payment option (online or cash) at the end of the journey.www.businesstraveller.com
