Rising above the mighty Mississippi River in the heart of one of America's most beloved cities, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is now open. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is located on the Mississippi waterfront at the foot of Canal Street, just 20 minutes from both of the city's airports. Only steps from the historic French Quarter, the Warehouse Arts District and myriad parks and greenspaces, and with direct access to the city's streetcar line, visitors need not waste a moment in a city with so much to offer. For those travelling on business, the Hotel's location in the Central Business District and near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is ideal. Sports and entertainment fans will delight at the Hotel's proximity to the world class Superdome and Smoothie King Center.