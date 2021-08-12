Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Slalom continues to invest in Boston’s growth and will add over 200 jobs in 18 months

Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its Boston presence starting immediately and proceeding through 2022. Over the next 18 months, Slalom plans to add 200 positions in the following areas of specialization: 1. Software engineering 2. User experience management 3. Customer and technology strategy 4. Organizational change management and business transformation 5. Agile methodologies and delivery 6. Cloud transformation and implementation 7. Data and analytics 8. Salesforce expertise This increased investment is in direct response to client demand in the Greater Boston market. Our team is looking to add this additional expertise to support our clients as they continue to strengthen and optimize their business and digital footprints. “In support of our ongoing mission to be one of the most impactful places to work in Boston, we continue to see areas for alignment and growth across many sectors including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, consumer sector, manufacturing, technology and the public sector,” said Russell Norris, General Manager, Slalom Boston. “Our alliance partnerships have been a big part of our growth engine and with over 500 people in the Boston market, we see continued growth for the foreseeable future.” As the 4th largest IT provider in Greater Boston and with an increased demand of digital acceleration across industries, Slalom is significantly expanding its footprint as part of its multi-year growth plan. The rise in demand is also driving investment in jobs for technical and non-technical skills that utilize our deep relationships with key partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce, Snowflake, and Google Cloud. Recognition of our Slalom talent and work has come from those partners as well. Slalom has recently achieved Partner of the Year or Innovation Excellence Awards from Tableau, Boomi, AWS, MSFT, Databricks, Snowflake, Salesforce, and was named one of the Top 21 Companies at the Forefront of Tech Innovation. Aiding its successful expansion and attraction for top talent is its unique culture. Slalom has been listed in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for the sixth consecutive year, as well as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and Best Workplaces for Women and Parents. And for our seventh consecutive year, Slalom was recognized as a BBJ Best Places To Work awarded as the #2 top large company to work for in Boston. Slalom launched its Boston office in 2012. The company has focus to continue contributing to the future growth and commerce rooted in the Greater Boston area and beyond. About Slalom Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 10,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
921
Followers
3K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Boston#Investment#Salesforce#Slalom Boston#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Msft#Google Cloud#Partner Of The Year#Fortune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

FlyGuys lands $2 million investment, could add up to 29 jobs

A venture capital firm has made a $2 million investment in Lafayette-based drone service FlyGuys. Advantage Capital, which also lends to small businesses, closed on the preferred equity investment in Series A funding in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit Jobs Act. The funding will help ramp up sales and marketing, purchase new equipment and triple its staff in the Lafayette office in the coming years.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Businessnutraingredients-usa.com

S-Ventures continues nutrition investment spree with Pulsin acquisition

UK-based investors S-Ventures has acquired the sports nutrition snack firm Pulsin in a deal that continues the firm’s health and wellbeing interests following the purchase of probiotic food specialists Ohso Chocolate. The €8.8m (£7.5m) deal sees Simon Ashburner continue as Pulsin’s Managing Director as well as becoming a member of...
IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Energy services sector continues to add jobs

Recovery of energy technology and services sector jobs lost to the pandemic continues. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council reported Thursday that the sector added an estimated 6,082 jobs in July for a preliminary growth rate of 1 percent. July marked the fifth consecutive month of job gains for the sector, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analysis by the council.
Nashville, TNmainstreet-nashville.com

Amazon continues to invest in Nashville

Amazon continued to demonstrate its commitment to Nashville with a pair of investments in education. The online retail giant announced this week it has invested $250,000 between Nashville Public Education Foundation and Nashville State Community College. NPEF will be receiving $150,000 from Amazon for its Teacherpreneur program, which is designed...
Economykamcity.com

Aldi Creating Over 2,000 More Jobs As Store Expansion Continues

Aldi has revealed that it expects to create more than 2,000 new jobs across the UK between now and Christmas. The discounter, which currently has over 920 stores and employs around 38,000 people, is pushing ahead with plans to open more than one store a week this year with new outlets planned for towns and cities such as Canterbury, Swansea and London.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Truck Transportation Jobs Continue Solid Growth In July

Truck transportation jobs continued a steady rise in July, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the not-seasonally adjusted figure again growing at a faster rate than the seasonally adjusted number. Economists generally look to seasonally adjusted data as being more indicative of trends, as it seeks...
EconomyHuffingtonPost

U.S. Employers Add 943,000 Jobs In July As Economy Continues To Rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. Hotels...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Ibex Accelerates Growth And Capital Investment In Pittsburgh; Opens CX Operations Facility With 400 New Jobs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the scheduled opening of its new customer experience delivery center in Pittsburgh, PA. Located at 500 Penn Center Blvd., the facility will encompass 33,000 square-feet of space with an anticipated opening date of October 1, 2021.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces equity investment in Rubrik, a leading cloud data management startup

Rubrik is a cloud data management startup that offers ransomware-proof backups for organizations. Rubrik already has several thousand customers including leading tech companies like Adobe, Verizon, Expedia and others. Today, Rubrik announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft which includes an equity investment from Microsoft. Microsoft and Rubrik already support more than 2,000 mutual customers globally. With today’s announcement, Rubrik and Microsoft will provide Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud data protection and integrated cloud services on Microsoft Azure.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.
San Diego, CAVentureBeat

Sales enablement platform Seismic acquires Lessonly, nabs $170M

Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform based in San Diego, California, today announced that it closed a $170 million series G round led by Permira, JMI Equity, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jackson Square Ventures, Ameriprise, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s valuation to $3 billion and total raised to $440 million, comes as the company acquires Lessonly, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based developer of sales training, coaching, and enablement solutions.
MarketsPosted by
Boston Business Journal

A conversation with fintech platform Marstone's CEO

Marstone, a fintech platform that automates the investing process for retail clients and reduces back-office costs for financial institutions that offer it, recently announced the second closing of a $5 million Series A investment round. The Providence-based company has now raised more than $20 million in total funding. The Florida-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy