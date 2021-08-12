Serious crash at open road challenge near Halsey

HALSEY, Neb. -- Two men were flown to separate hospitals for medical care after a serious crash during the Loup 2 Loup Race at the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. The final car of the 100 MPH class, a 2015 Chevy Camaro driven by Leland Sweet and navigated by Robert Parsons, started off the race but only made it to the fourth checkpoint before crashing. According to reports, the vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to rest in a ditch. First responders were quickly on the scene and able to extract the two men from the vehicle.