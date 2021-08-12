The Secrets Interview with SVS CEO Gary Yacoubian and VP of Marketing Nicholas Brown

SVS is a well-established name in the audio industry that, for most people, is synonymous with subwoofers. Both their ported and sealed subwoofer models tend to be considered the “last word” for many fans while the value they present when weighed against the performance they provide is unquestionable. And yet over the last number of years the company has successfully branched out with a couple of different speaker lines (both for stereo and home theater), wireless systems, and accessories. I was reminded that SVS is located in Youngstown, Ohio, only a 2-hour drive from where I live, just outside Columbus. A mental note has been made to drop in for a visit to the SVS mothership sometime in the future as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to expire.