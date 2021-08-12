Cancel
The Most Expensive Colleges in the US

By Casey Bond
 5 days ago

If you’re been thinking about attending college, you’ve probably realized that it’s a major financial commitment. “For most students and their parents, the financial aspect of applying and paying for college is a stressful one,” said James Lewis, president and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars, in an email to The Balance. “Year upon year, millions of students take out student loans and graduate with tens of thousands of dollars in debt.”

CollegesInside Higher Ed

Delta Variant Raises Questions as Campuses Start Semester

The start of the academic year is normally a time for convocations to welcome new students to college, and to welcome faculty back. This year is starting with more uncertainty even than last year. The arrival of the Delta variant has changed plans for some colleges, and prompted many to impose mask requirements or vaccine requirements. But because the Delta variant can be spread even to those who have been vaccinated, there are no guarantees of a COVID-19-free semester for anyone.
Collegestennesseestar.com

Old Dominion University Forgives Students Spring 2021 Outstanding Balance

Old Dominion University (ODU) is canceling any unpaid balance its students incurred in the spring 2021 semester. Vice President for Student Engagement and Enrollment Services Donald Stansberry said that an outstanding balance blocks students from receiving diplomas or registering for fall classes. “Old Dominion is committed to helping our students...
EconomyDaily Trojan

Middle-class Latinx students are struggling to pay back student loans

A middle-class Latinx couple, both teachers, live in the suburbs with two young adult children. Their total annual income is over $110,000; consequently, they face the obstacle of not qualifying to receive adequate financial aid for their kids who attend college. The couple’s daughter spent four years at UC Davis and amassed over $35,000 of debt and will take out even more student loans to get her master’s degree. Meanwhile, their son was granted a scholarship at USC but has still taken out over $2,000 in student loans.
Collegeswfxrtv.com

ODU using virus relief funds to clear student debt from spring 2021 semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will use coronavirus relief funding to help forgive students’ unpaid balances from the 2021 spring semester. ODU received millions of dollars in federal aid to help students with expenses during the pandemic. “Old Dominion is committed to helping our students reach their academic...
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

UNC Greensboro Latinx College-Immersion Camp Celebrates its Fifth Year

UNC Greensboro recently held its fifth annual CHANCE (Campamento Hispano Abriendo Nuestro Camino a la Educación) summer program. The college-immersion experience encourages Latinx students to pursue higher education by demonstrating that it is accessible to them. Many campers choose to pursue their college education at UNCG because of their positive...
Collegesnbcboston.com

5 of the Top 10 Colleges in America Are in New England, New Ranking Finds

New England is home to half of the top 10 colleges and universities in the country, according to a new report. On Monday, the college information database Niche published its 2022 Best Colleges report, comparing more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the United States based on student reviews and data from the federal Department of Education.
Detroit, MIudmercy.edu

Jesuit business schools offer free courses for alumni

Beginning this year, graduates of most Jesuit business schools in the U.S. will receive an added benefit from their degrees — the opportunity to take free courses for the rest of their lives at other Jesuit business schools. Known as the Jesuit Promise for Lifelong Learning, the agreement among 17...
Tampa, FLusf.edu

22 USF Faculty Members Recognized with Outstanding Research Achievements Awards

The pandemic could not divert USF’s top faculty researchers from making big discoveries that shape our understanding of the past, present and future. TAMPA, Fla. – One USF researcher brings dinosaurs to life through augmented reality while a colleague explores the origins of life through planetary chemistry. Another faculty member’s research sounded early alarms about people turning to alcohol amid the stress and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, while her colleague is the co-founder of the new Center for Justice Research & Policy at USF. And in USF’s Department of Physics, a professor’s discovery holds the potential to revolutionize the Internet of Things.
CollegesPosted by
106.9 KROC

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.
Framingham, MAframingham.edu

Framingham State University Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine's 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award

Today, Framingham State University received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Framingham State University will be featured, along with 78 other recipients, in the September 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

