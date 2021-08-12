KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 12th

Starting off our Thursday morning, we will have temperatures still in the 70s, eventually getting to the upper 80s to low 90s by the top of the afternoon. Skies will have a few clouds, otherwise, we are looking at plenty of sunshine. Winds will start off from the south around 5-10 mph, then increase by mid morning up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures increase to the mid to upper 90s for highs across the Concho Valley. Winds will remain steady from the south around 10-15 mph. We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies as well. Later tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s for lows and winds will calm down slight, but still come from the south around 5-10 mph. Friday will provide partly cloudy skies around the viewing area. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s once again. Winds will be shifting a bit through, starting from the south, then eventually coming more from the east around 5-10 mph. This weekend will give us spotty showers across the region, expected to start later Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, we could see periodic rain showers around the region all day, and then sunny skies for next week Monday afternoon, followed by late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to be a bit cooler than average starting this weekend as well. We are also looking to have more humidity in the air starting this weekend. This is because of the higher dew points and the cooler temperatures we are expected to have.