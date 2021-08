CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials are now offering an additional vaccination injection with a clinic scheduled Monday. The department held a COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic at the Health Department in Charleston today. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control approved the additional dose for the immunocompromised community. Thus, the Health Department was able to use today’s clinic as a soft roll out offering the additional dose in Kanawha County. A total of 141 vaccinations were given today. These were a first, second or the additional dose vaccine. A total of 63 COVID-19 tests were administered.