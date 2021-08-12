People You Should Know… Grammy Award Winning Super Producer Ramon “Life of 9k” Rivas” Written By: Novia Rose
If creating your own lane was a person, Grammy Award winning Super Producer, Ramon “Life Of 9K” Rivas is top 5. Born in Far Rock Away Queens NY, Ramon started from humble beginnings. “Like every kid born in New York, Far Rockaway Queens to be exact, kids loved Batman and ninja turtles, I was fascinated by Thundercats and paperboy the video game.” He is now perhaps one of the best known engineers in the music industry. Racking up 9 Grammys for recording artists such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas & Alicia Keys respectively.thisis50.com
