People You Should Know… Grammy Award Winning Super Producer Ramon “Life of 9k” Rivas” Written By: Novia Rose

Despite mogul and marketing wizard Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bold assertion, he and his Bad Boy Records in-house production team, the Hitmen, didn’t invent the remix. They did, however, during the label’s indomitable peak in the mid- to late 1990s, popularize and glamorize the remix, as hip-hop and R&B began to supplant rock as the sound of popular music. Producer Carl “Chucky” Thompson, who died Aug. 9 from COVID-19 complications at age 53, was a pillar of the Hitmen — which included Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Nashiem Myrick, Stevie J and Mario Winans — and his fingerprints are all over some of the greatest hip-hop/R&B records of the ‘90s and 2000s. Quietly, Thompson’s resume and musical acumen reflect so much of what remains singular about those genres during that era — particularly their fusion.