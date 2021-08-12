Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Latest Release From The Kimonds DJ Duo; Omri Malkla & Gabrielle Falanga Is Abosolutely Incredible.

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t heard of The Kimonos yet you are sure to hear about them soon as they become one of the biggest names in house music this year. The release of Bana is taking the internet by storm. The reactions on twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are nothing short of spectacular. Everyone is loving these guys and we couldn’t be more hyped for what’s to come. Omri Malka and Gabriele Falanga are the two geniuses behind the Kimonos and they have no doubt caught our attention. They clearly have a deep understanding of music, which shows in their song “Bana”. The song lets us gauge the raw skill that both Omri Malka and Gabriele have in house music. The use of music elements belonging to afro house and melodic techno gleams through in this latest single from them. The song has been such a massive hit. The Kimonos song “Bana’, which was just released, is destroying streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans are loving this one. It has definitely set them apart from anyone else in the house music scene right now. Giving this song a listen is an absolute must!

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Music Streaming#Omri Malkla Gabrielle#Kimonos#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Hazeline Taffe Shares Her Incredible New Releases With The World

Singer-songwriter Hazeline Taffe returns with incredible new releases, among which the album Finally, and the singles “Humanitarian Change,” “True Friend,” “Strength ‘n’ Dreams,” and “The Battle of the Cov-19.”. Taffe has a god-given gift of being able to translate into sound and lyrics her pure messages of truth and wisdom,...
Hip HopYour EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Electro Hip Hop Duo Sup? Say ‘I Quit’ to Standard Release Formats

Comprised of producer/instrumentalists Guy Zalaxy and Bucky Skullet, Sup? is a hip hop duo with electronic flare and a very specific vision for the future of their music. Their very first single, “I Quit” and their full album of the same name, will only be available to purchase on NFT, and there are only 100 copies. Part of an ever-growing climate where labels are becoming obsolete and with no other option to track and recoup royalties (some artists have made it a second full-time job while others are missing out on thousands every month), Sup? not only decided locked content was the best way forward, but they were also inspired by the Crypto/NFT boone.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Wild Fire Releases Their Latest Single “Seventeen”

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The pop-country duo, Kayla and Kelli Iutzwig, known as Wild Fire, will release their latest single “Seventeen” this Friday, August 13. Conveying their stories through music, Wild Fire shares a song from personal experience as teenagers. The night Kayla turned seventeen she began writing her emotions about this milestone of life being a work in progress.
Worldthisis50.com

Ray Kirk Offers Up His Latest Release “We Made It”

Emerging out of Osaka, Japan is talented young hip hop artist Ray Kirk who is looking to earn some stain in the music industry in 2021. Having begun to perform when he was only 14, Ray Kirk has had the opportunity to do shows that little to no new artists get the opportunity to do. Using those key moments to shine and prove that he has what it takes, Ray Kirk is well-equipped with the skills to make it in today’s music world. With the release of his latest single “We Made It” Ray Kirk has a lot of momentum rolling.
Musicthisis50.com

LilTonyRose Is An Artist To Watch Out For Following His New Project “The Rap Therapist”

Music has long been a form of art that many use as a medium to get their feelings and or thoughts off their chest. It gives many with a quiet voice, the opportunity to have a voice that is understood, and that’s ultimately what got the rising artist LilTonyRose to start making music. LilTonyRose began his musical journey back in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. At the tail of June, the creative released his latest full-length album, “The Rap Therapist.”
Musiconeedm.com

Cymbol Discusses His Latest Impressive Release ‘Hanging On’

Hailing from New Zealand, enigmatic producer Cymbol has quickly risen to prominence in the dance music industry, specializing in melody-laced, beat-driven dance music that has etched his name into local airwaves. With whopping beats and huge aspirations in mind with his new release, you can expect Cymbol’s latest production ‘Hanging On’ to take you on a journey and transport you into a world of your own. With previous hits like ‘Miss These Days’, ‘Best Friends’, ‘Slipping’ and ‘Roll It Up’ topping off his discography of impressive hits, it is clear to see that rising talent Cymbol is here to make shockwaves in the scene.
Musicthisis50.com

YeaaDoee Set To Release a New Hit ‘RightNow’

Yeaadoee is a hip hop artist from Cleveland who strides at the top of the music industry are impeccable. This has been met by crafting versatile, hype, energetic and aggressive lyrics that relate to his fans and himself. All his songs are produced by platinum producer Sosa 808, who also make beats for Young Dolph and Key Glock. His producer’s Instagram account is @iamsosa808. His first song, ‘InMyCity,’ ft Ray Jr, which gained thousands of streams on major platforms, is about Cleveland and also describes YeaaDoee’s personality. Other hits that he has made are Looking4, SavageLife, AllHeWrote, F.A.C.Ts, and GO.
Musiconeedm.com

NATHASSIA’s Latest Month of ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ Radio

NATHASSIA bounces back with this month’s supply of the best EDM tunes around. If you’re not yet acquainted with NATHASSIA, she’s a powerhouse of an artist. Her musical influences and sounds are constantly evolving, made up of her worldly influences that are entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on top of an impressive discography of hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’, and her latest arrival ‘Lair’ featuring the Futuristic Polar Bears remix, which is definitely worth checking out.
Musicthisis50.com

Meet Rising Artist MAJIN

Tell us about your background getting to where you are today?. I’ve always been singing from an extremely young age. Growing up on Michael Jackson, The Delfonics, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Elton John etc. I would close my eyes and lose myself in the music. This ultimately led to me wanting to create original songs to put out publicly. By the time I was fifteen, I had written more than a few songs, and at sixteen, I had made contact with a fellow artist in the city who owned a studio. From there on out I have been writing, recording and releasing.
Musicthisis50.com

Q/A With Chris Clark @chrisclarkofficial

“My style varies depending on where I am playing at. I like the chill melodic house, but I also love dark and groovy tech house.”. “My first album I owned was The Fat Of The Land by The Prodigy.”. 3. How do you prepare before going up on stage?. “Chug...
Mansfield, OHthisis50.com

Artist GMT Armani Has Paved A New Wave For Himself

GMT Armani is a prime example of what it takes to rise to fame. The American artist was born in Mansfield, Ohio, and has started taking music seriously for four years. His first release was the track “Came From” alongside fellow GMT members “Shad Dolla” and “A1”. Growing his platform...
Musicthisis50.com

Young GBA is the next artist to blow UP from the city

Music has been an interest of mine since I was about 4 years old, just playing around rhyming and having fun. When I turned about 13 is when I really started to take it seriously and realized I had talent and a passion for it. Master p is one of the first artists that inspired me to do music his sound was different at the time being that I was from the north and he’s a Southern rapper. Next I’d say the artist to make the biggest impact was Wiz Khalifa, and few others like T.I., the Lox and 50 cent. Music is universal, and being able to express myself and speak on the experiences I’ve gone through as well as others around me just from a more creative and relatable perspective is what really made me continue to pursue music. I did a couple of songs on some well known instrumentals received some positive feedback,and started developing a fanbase I was officially hooked. My personal level of success will be reached when the artists I once looked up to notice my contribution in the music industry and feel just as honored to work with me as I am with them. I want my work ethic to be acknowledged as well as the heart and soul I put into the projects I put out .. Id say my music is a combination of Pittsburgh Pa meets Georgia. Incorporating the art of story telling which most northern music is know for,but still having that Southern flavor and beats that get the clubs turnt.As far as other avenues other than music I’m open to learning other aspects of the industry like producing, beat making, writing and potentially acting. I look forward to seeing where my talent can take me honestly. Follow him @2114younggba to check out his music.
Musicedmidentity.com

Fatboy Slim Reminds Us that ‘Everybody Loves a Mixtape’ with New Series

Fatboy Slim provides the perfect soundtrack to welcome you home to the dancefloor with the first of 12 mixtapes in his new series. Renowned British DJ/producer Fatboy Slim is the personification of what it means to be dedicated not just to the art of music creation but also to the craft of music mixing. Now, he has released an energetic new mixtape series on Apple Music, YouTube, and Mixcloud. Aptly titled Welcome Home, this kicks off a 12-week mixtape series campaign – Everybody Loves a Mixtape, a celebration of music and camaraderie. And man, do the tracks on this specially curated batch of music generate that full sentiment inside of you when you take the full tour of these sounds. Each week, that feeling will be built upon further with a new mixtape from Fatboy Slim dropping every Friday, leading up to his big “We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together” tour which begins on November 4.
Musicskiddle.com

House music specialist, Alex Hobson produces exclusive Skiddle Mix

Dance music virtuoso, Alex Hobson has delivered the goods once again, sharing a brand new and exclusive Skiddle Mix packed with the biggest and best-sounding house bangers currently available for consumption. For those of you yet to come across the Manchester-based producer, he's the 21-year-old talent who's quickly established himself...
Musicthisis50.com

DHS Drops New Video “How it Is” ft. Kalif

Out of West Philadelphia, Mr. Mossberg Banga who’s an entrepreneur is the founder and owner of the record label Hilltop Coalition Entertainment. Determined to put out good music as a solo artist he also took the initiative to keep his close friends/family alongside him along the way. Mr. Banga has been one fourth of the group Dark Hustlaz Society for the past decade and a half. The group composed of Mr. Banga, L Crock, Loc, Sam G, and the late J Curtis who was called home from his savior 7 years ago. Ever the multi-taskers, DHS (Dark Hustlaz Society) is on a mission to affect change to bring the sound back to the hilltop the mecca of Philadelphia hip-hop where it started. Artists like Steady B, Cool C, DJ Tap Money, man Called Lux, E Marbles and JoJo, Da Youngstas, and many more The Great LG the Teacher has inspired. Gold and Platinum hits consistently is a destination DHS will have to keep alive with the help The Great LG the Teacher son Quaraan Goodman (QBALL). EP’s coming soon!!!!! Check out “How it Is” ft. Kalif now!!!
MusicNME

HyunA and DAWN to release music as a duo next month

South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN are slated to debut as a duo in September, as confirmed by their agency P Nation. The pair’s upcoming debut together was announced on P Nation’s official Instagram earlier today (August 16), which also included a release date of September 9 at 6PM KST. While specific details of the forthcoming project have yet to be disclosed, they’re expected to arrive in the weeks leading up to its release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy