The economy saw another big month of growth in July with women driving about 70 percent of the gains, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday. Of the 943,000 net jobs added last month, women accounted for 649,000 of those. Men gained 294,000, according to a survey of employers conducted by the bureau every month. It’s the second straight month that the economy has added nearly a million jobs. Revised figures for June show the economy added 938,000 jobs that month — 465,000 or about half went to women.