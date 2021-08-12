Cancel
Illinois State

86.4 percent of Percy Julian teachers stay put; average earns $79,171 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 86.4 percent of teachers stay at Percy Julian Middle School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

