COVID-19 lockdowns reduce children's probability to return to school: evidence from Nigeria

For many children worldwide, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, schooling represents the primary way to escape poverty and break the intergenerational transmission of poverty. However, in many low-income countries, aggregate income shocks often threaten children’s education, which parents view as a costly investment. Moreover, evidence shows that aggregate income shocks increase children’s vulnerability to child labor or child marriage (Corno and Voena (2016), Corno et al. (2020)) — two cultural practices known to undermine children’s schooling outcomes (Canagarajah and Coulombe, 1999; Field and Ambrus, 2008). When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in early 2020, it was not surprising that concerns immediately arose over possible setbacks regarding progress achieved in educational outcomes (UNICEF, 2021b). Not only did the pandemic induce countries to enact protracted economy-wide lockdown measures, it also led to the temporary closure of schools. As lockdown measures became adverse shocks to household income and food security, there was a widespread concern that they might lead poor parents to pull children out of school permanently so that they could contribute to household income. However, since school closures were temporary, and in some locations children were able to maintain contact with school through distance learning (Dang et al. 2021), it is unclear whether such concerns were justified.