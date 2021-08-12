Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Poor digital access is holding Latin America and the Caribbean back. Here’s how to change it

By Franz Drees-Gross Pepe Zhang
World Bank Blogs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 crisis has hit the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region harder than any other region in the world and has brought the need for a resilient and inclusive recovery into sharp focus. Greater digital access—in support of distance learning, digital cash transfers, telemedicine, and online public services—is the cornerstone of this agenda and requires both an ambitious policy and regulatory agenda as well as increased infrastructure investments. This is particularly important as the region gears up for 5G auctions and continues its 4G expansion.

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Lac#Covid#Ict#Oecd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Businesscrunchbase.com

Latin America’s Herd Of Unicorn Startups Multiplies

Startup investors have been putting a whole lot more capital into Latin America for the past couple years. Now they have something to show for it: A large and fast-growing stable of unicorns. At least 23 private Latin American companies have now crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold, per an...
EducationNorwalk Hour

Coderhouse digital school raises $ 13.5 million from Latin America and Silicon Valley

Live online learning platform Coderhouse announced the closing of a $ 13.5 million Series A investment round by major funds from Latin America and Silicon Valley . This capital raising was led by monashees with the participation of Reach Capital and the founders of companies such as Loggi, Rappi, Wildlife Studios, Méliuz, MadeiraMadeira, Cornershop, Bitso, Casai, Clara, RunaHR and Belvo . Current investors also participated: Y Combinator, Nubank CEO David Vélez, Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, and Hugo Barra .
HealthWorld Economic Forum

How data can future-proof healthcare in Latin America

COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses in Latin America’s health systems that make them vulnerable to future health crises. Some countries in the region are embracing a data-driven approach to healthcare – showing it's possible to build a more sustainable model. By relying on real-world evidence and data, policymakers can make informed...
Books & LiteratureBirmingham Star

Spanish edition of The Alphabets of Latin America

Antananarivo, [Madagascar] August 6 (ANI): The Alphabets of Latin America, a poetry collection penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. during his stay and travels in Latin America between 2016-2019 is being translated into Spanish and will be launched at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2022. The book is being translated...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to access StarzPlay throughout Latin America?

The popular streaming platform StarzPlay is available in its premium version at Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Brazil with your own app. Also, in Mexico There is the option of contracting the service through Amazon, Izzi, streaming players Year Y Of the TV Year, Total Play Y Cinépolis Klic. More information? Entire Latin America can access the contents of StarzPlay through the channels of Apple TV.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Practice Manager, Health East Africa, The World Bank

Ernest Massiah currently serves as the Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population (HNP) in the World Bank’s East Africa Region. He holds a doctorate in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins University (US), a Masters from the London School of Economics (UK) and BA from the University of Waterloo (Canada).
MarketsMedagadget.com

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market – North America is one of the prominent regions in the global market | Here’s Why

A greater focus on preventive healthcare, the need to reduce healthcare costs, more expenditure in digital therapies and increasing prevalence of avoidable chronic illnesses are all likely to drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market in the near future. DTx provides evidence-based treatments utilizing software, such as various mobile health applications, that may be used to supplement or replace conventional treatment method of an illnesses. They are distinct from the rest of the digital health industry in that they need to be authorized by regulatory authorities, and demonstrating proof-of-concept is fundamental to their business strategy.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Here's how AI can help fight climate change

Artificial intelligence could help in the fight against climate change. AI applications could help design more energy-efficient buildings, improve power storage and optimise renewable energy deployment by feeding solar and wind power into the electricity grid as needed. By 2030, the tech could help cut global greenhouse gas emissions by...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

EPAM Expands Presence in Latin America

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced this week that it is expanding its global footprint within the Latin American region—bringing new career opportunities for local IT professionals and enhanced delivery centers for new and existing clients. This move is strengthened by the acquisition of Colombia-based S4N, a leading software development services firm specializing in the design and development of modern software products and enterprise platforms.
WorldComputer Weekly

Facebook develops Asia-Pacific, African subsea connectivity

Facebook has confirmed its participation in the new Apricot subsea cable system for Asia and has announced expansion of the 2Africa collaboration of which it is a leading member. Expected to launch in 2024, the 12,000km-long cable is designed to connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore and...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Iberia increases Latin America frequencies

Frequencies between Madrid and two Latin American capitals have been increased. Iberia has expanded the number of flights offered from its Madrid ({{MAD})) hub to the capitals of Costa Rica and Uruguay. The oneworld alliance member said the move reenforces its commitment to the Latin American market as it aims...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The future of America's climate policy is digital

It is impossible to ignore the effects of the ongoing climate crisis in our daily lives. In June, Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees, costing lives and damaging infrastructure. Along the Colorado River, record drought is dropping reservoirs to unseen levels, impacting millions of people. Unless we take decisive action, these extreme weather events will become more frequent and damaging.
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Sri Lanka Human Capital Development : Realizing the Promise and Potential of Human Capital

Human capital is a central determinant of economic well-being and social advancement in the modern world economy. The concept of human capital covers the knowledge, skills, nutrition, and health that people accumulate over their lives, enabling them to realize their potential as productive members of society. Because of the vital importance of human capital for economic growth, the World Bank has launched the Human Capital Project (HCP), which includes the Human Capital Index (HCI). The objective of the HCP is to accelerate human capital development around the world. The HCI is a cross-country metric designed to measure and forecast a country’s human capital. Sri Lanka is a lower-middle-income country seeking to become an upper-middle-income country. Developing human capital to a new and higher level will be central to achieving this development goal. After the country’s 26-year secessionist conflict ended in 2009, Sri Lanka’s economy enjoyed rapid growth at an average rate of almost 6 percent between 2010 and 2017, reflecting a peace dividend and a determined policy thrust toward reconstruction and growth. However, in more recent years there have been signs of a slowdown. The economy is transitioning from a predominantly rural economy to a more urbanized one. In the context of the HCP and the HCI, Sri Lanka Human Capital Development analyzes the main achievements and challenges of human capital development in this East Asia and Pacific island country in health and nutrition—including stunting—and in education—including the challenges posed by Sri Lankans’ low participation in higher education. The report concludes with a look at the importance of building a consensus among the public and other stakeholders to launch an ambitious human capital development program in Sri Lanka.

Comments / 0

Community Policy