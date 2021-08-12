A Yungerman With A Business
To most, Zelig Terebelo was an ordinary Yid, except he really wasn’t.To some, Zelig Terebelo was exceptionally friendly, kind, helpful and approachable—and he was—but that’s not who he really was.Zelig Terebelo was a huge baal chessed—except that he kept it as quiet as possible, so few knew.To some, Zelig Terebelo was a successful businessman, but that certainly did not define him if you knew how simply he lived.Zelig Terebelo was a family man in every sense of the word.He was there for his wife and children—always!—but still, that’s not who he was.thevoiceoflakewood.com
