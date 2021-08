To most, Zelig Terebelo was an ordinary Yid, except he really wasn’t.To some, Zelig Terebelo was exceptionally friendly, kind, helpful and approachable—and he was—but that’s not who he really was.Zelig Terebelo was a huge baal chessed—except that he kept it as quiet as possible, so few knew.To some, Zelig Terebelo was a successful businessman, but that certainly did not define him if you knew how simply he lived.Zelig Terebelo was a family man in every sense of the word.He was there for his wife and children—always!—but still, that’s not who he was.