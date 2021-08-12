Congrats! It’s a Parrot! 12 Endangered Scarlet Macaw Nestlings Ready to Leave the Nest Box
“It is encouraging news in more ways than the obvious,” said Juan Carlos Cantu, Mexico program director for Defenders of Wildlife. “Not only are we adding to the overall number of this imperiled population of macaws, but the increase in nestling number would suggest that our reintroduction program is establishing a population that is beginning to be able to support itself. That is the goal. To have it so close to being realized is an amazing feeling. These birds belong in the tropical rainforests of Mexico.”defenders.org
