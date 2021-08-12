Cancel
Congrats! It’s a Parrot! 12 Endangered Scarlet Macaw Nestlings Ready to Leave the Nest Box

defenders.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is encouraging news in more ways than the obvious,” said Juan Carlos Cantu, Mexico program director for Defenders of Wildlife. “Not only are we adding to the overall number of this imperiled population of macaws, but the increase in nestling number would suggest that our reintroduction program is establishing a population that is beginning to be able to support itself. That is the goal. To have it so close to being realized is an amazing feeling. These birds belong in the tropical rainforests of Mexico.”

AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Let wild horses do their part to save the West

America’s wild horses are in crisis. Throughout the West, they are being rounded up and kept by the government in what amount to prisons before being sterilized or auctioned off — some to owners who will treasure them, but others to middlemen who will ship these beautiful animals to the slaughterhouses of Canada and Mexico.
AnimalsPhys.org

Raccoon dogs pose a particular threat to ground-nesting birds in Northern Europe

Duck species in Finland are faring poorly, with more than half of the species listed as threatened to a varying degree, with alien predators as one of the suspected causes. A new study proves the suspicions well-founded. In experiments carried out over three years by the University of Helsinki, Finland and Aarhus University, Denmark, wildlife cameras recorded an abundance of images of alien species predating artificial nests established by the researchers in Finland and Denmark.
AnimalsBBC

Asian hornet nest found in bird box

The discovery of an Asian hornet nest in Guernsey demonstrates "the important role played by the public in controlling this invasive species". The Asian Hornet Team said the nest was found inside a bird box that had fallen out of a tree in a garden off Rue de L’Ecole, Vale.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Save Red Squirrels From Eradication

Target: George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, United Kingdom. Goal: Promote conservation of forests that can boost red squirrel populations. Native red squirrels vs. non-native grey squirrels: this supposed “battle” for supremacy has been set up in the United Kingdom (UK) ever since grey squirrels...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Seemingly harmless plant is a carnivore with flowers that eat insects

A plant that grows in bogs along the west coast of North America has been spotted using its flowers to eat insects. Until now, researchers had no idea it was carnivorous. Carnivorous plants absorb nutrients from insects and sometimes vertebrates. Before now, there were 11 known groups of such plants, with the last being described in 2012.
Animalswildlife.org

Even captive monarchs migrate south

Eastern monarch butterflies kept in captivity still migrate south when they’re released. That could be good news for butterfly-rearing hobbyists and classrooms that raise monarchs as a learning opportunity. Researchers made this discovery as a bit of an accident. They were studying if butterflies feeding on milkweed treated with neonicotinoids,...
AnimalsFuturity

Foster parents fledge scarlet macaw chicks

A foster system can successfully fledge scarlet macaw chicks that would normally die, an experiment shows. Gabriela Vigo-Trauco, a postdoctoral research associate at the Texas A&M University Collge of Veterinary Medicine& Biomedical Sciences and co-director of The Macaw Society, has spent the past decade studying scarlet macaws’ nesting behavior and refining a new system for introducing chicks to foster parents.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Black Vultures Are Killing Cattle, So States Are Securing Permits to Kill Nuisance Birds

For years, cattlemen across the central and southern U.S. have been losing calves and smaller livestock like sheep and goats to predatory attacks by black vultures. But because the large birds are protected by federal law, ranchers have been largely unable to shoot the birds to protect livestock. But that’s changed in Arkansas, where the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation has recently secured 100 depredation permits, reports the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Chatham, MAwhdh.com

Pilot spots 3 great white sharks swimming close to shore off Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot flying near the coast of Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon spotted three great white sharks swimming close to shore off Chatham, officials said. The sharks were seen less than 100 yards off North Island Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare to See Thousands of Tarantulas, Experts Say

Catching an unexpected glimpse of a daddy longlegs spider in your home can make even folks who'd barely call themselves arachnophobes jump. A wolf spider sighting outdoors can frighten even the most intrepid explorers. And encountering a hairy tarantula can cause virtually anyone to freeze up. Unfortunately for folks of...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Beach volunteers find a two-headed baby sea turtle

A group of beach volunteers stumbled upon a two-headed baby sea turtle in South Carolina. The ”two-headed hatchling is the result of a genetic mutation,” the patrollers’ official Facebook stated. The condition in which animals have two heads is known as polycephaly, and it leads to a shorter lifespan. Patrolling...
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How to Keep Ants Out of Hummingbird Feeders

Q: My wife and I recently purchased a hummingbird feeder and hung it from a hook on our deck so we could watch the birds eat. When we went outside this afternoon, we found the railing all around the feeder (and the feeder itself) infested with ants! How can we keep ants out of our hummingbird feeder? Why do they go there in the first place?
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Invasive 'jumping worm' species spreading in Illinois

Illinoisans have yet another invasive species to contend with in the garden – jumping worms. Unfortunately, jumping worms are slowly out-competing the familiar earthworms that gardeners consider the sign of healthy, nutritious soil, and which fishermen affectionately nickname “nightcrawlers.”. Research scientist Christopher W. Evans of the University of Illinois Department...

