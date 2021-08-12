As COVID numbers rise, healthcare workers are feeling burnout

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…. We want to take this time to let our citizens know that Gordon County, Calhoun, leadership and public safety from all municipalities continue to work alongside each other to address issues relevant to COVID-19 within our community by communicating daily and holding bi-weekly meetings. These bi-weekly meetings serve as a tool to make sure we are all collaborating together to stay up to date on our current situation as well as that around our nation. We monitor numbers daily to include increases in the number of cases and deaths both statewide and in Gordon County. We monitor our local hospitals on the number of COVID-19 cases including bed and ventilator availability. We also monitor the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 in the local school systems, as well as, the number of residents and staff in the long term healthcare facilities exposed to and/or diagnosed with COVID-19.