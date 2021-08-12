Cancel
Disney CEO Defends Black Widow's Disney+ Release Following Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Scarlett Johansson's shocking lawsuit against Disney is something that nobody saw coming and quite frankly, it's still hard to fathom considering the Black Widow actress once had a good working relationship with Marvel Studios and the House of Mouse. As it stands, it doesn't look like Johansson and Disney aren't willing to let bygones be bygones, in fact, both parties have gone back-and-forth over the last couple of weeks over the actress' claims that Disney breached their contract in relation to Black Widow's Premier Access release.

