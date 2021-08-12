Jon C. Wilde, age 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 3rd in Springville Utah. He resided as a rancher in McKinnon Wyoming most all his adult life. Jon was born on April 11, 1940, in Croydon UT, to Marcus Reed Wilde and Valliere Chappell of Coalville, UT. He attended Morgan High School where he met his sweetheart RaNae Rock. They were married on June 11th, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Ogden for a short time while working at Hill Air Force Base.