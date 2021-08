Although the industry has been eager for Outdoor Retailer’s in-person return, last week’s summer market event in Denver was noticeably lighter than in the past — due in part to the Delta variant and rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. Many core outdoor footwear brands that typically attend opted out well in advance, and several executives chose to stay behind in the days leading up to the event. Also, market leaders such as Keen made the tough decision to pull out within days of the show’s start after making plans to present spring ’22 looks. Marisa Nicholson, SVP and show director...