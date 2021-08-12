Cancel
Corpus Christi, Texas

Street Preventative Maintenance Program Coming to Staples Street

 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Monday, August 16, Bay Ltd. will begin the mill and overlay of Staples Street between Gollihar Road and South Padre Island Drive (SPID). Daily lane closures will be required in order to complete the work.

Times for construction will vary depending on the project location. Closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless work is located within a school zone. Construction taking place within a school zone will begin after the school day starts and will be completed before the school day ends to accommodate for drop off and pick up of students.

This construction project is part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program and will be done in two phases. Phase 1 will be from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road, and Phase 2 will be McArdle Road to SPID. Each phase is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, media representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

